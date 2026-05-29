Team Canada unveils 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup 2026

We now know which 26 players will be part of Canada’s roster at the biggest FIFA World Cup ever.

On Friday night, Canada Soccer announced head coach Jesse Marsch’s squad for the big tournament, which kicks off on June 11. Canada will play its first match in two weeks’ time, against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.

On the goalkeeping front, Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau will battle for the starters’ spot. They’ll be backed up by Owen Goodman.

St. Clair was part of Canada’s squad at the last FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022. Crépeau missed out due to injury.

Among defenders, the most notable name is team captain Alphonso Davies. He’s still recovering from a hamstring injury, and Marsch has said he won’t be ready for the opener on June 12.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Fellow fullbacks Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston and Niko Sigur are also on the squad. They’re joined by central defenders Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alfie Jones and Joel Waterman.

In central midfield are vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba and Mathieu Choinière. They’re complemented on the flanks by Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Jacob Shaffelburg, Liam Millar and Marcelo Flores.

The forwards are led by the team’s two most prolific goal scorers of all time, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. Supporting them will be Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David (no relation to Jonathan).

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Exactly half (13 of 26 players) were part of Canada’s roster at Qatar 2022. One of them, Osorio, is both the oldest (33) and most experienced (89 national-team appearances) Canadian on the 2026 squad.

He’s one of just five players (with Crépeau, Larin, Laryea and Waterman) in their 30s. On the flip side, there are six players (de Fougerolles, Flores, Goodman, Koné, Saliba and Sigur) who are 23 or younger.

Team Canada will prepare for the tournament with two friendlies at home. They’ll face Uzbekistan in Edmonton on June 1, then go up against the Republic of Ireland in Montreal on June 5.

After the World Cup opener on June 12, Canada heads to Vancouver to face Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24).

This is Canada’s second consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup, following a 36-year absence. Though Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal at Qatar 2022, the team is still seeking a first-ever World Cup point (win or draw).