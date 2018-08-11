Sydney Pickrem picked up a silver medal and set a Canadian record in the women’s 200m medley on Saturday at the Pan-Pacific Championships in Tokyo.

Pickrem finished the medley in 2:09.07, finishing in between winner Yui Ohashi (2:08.16) and Miho Teramura (2:09.86), both of Japan.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi, center, poses with her medal on the podium after the women’s 200m individual medley final with second-placed Sydney Pickrem of Canada, left, and third-placed Miho Teramura of Japan, during the Pan Pacific swimming championships in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Pickrem on her race: “After what happened last year in the 200 IM, I can consider it redeemed. It was the best that I could do this week and that’s all I expect out of myself, so I’m happy with it.”

Also reaching the podium was Canada’s women’s 4×100-m freestyle relay team. The group of Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, and Alexia Zevnik finished race in third place with a time of 3:34.07. Ahead of Canada was the United States in 3:33.45, and Australia with 3:31.58.

This is Ruck’s fourth medal of the championship, matching six other Canadians for the most medals won at a single Pan Pacific Championship.

Canada’s Ruck Taylor competes on her way to winning the women’s 200m freestyle final at the Pan Pacific swimming championships in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

On Friday, she won two bronze medals, bronzes in the 100m, and the 4 x 200m event with Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Mackenzie Padington.

Canada currently has six medals at the championships, one away from its 2014 total. The Pan Pacific Championships serve as a test event for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Competition continues through Sunday.

