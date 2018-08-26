Michael Cerveny

Emily Batty landed on her fourth-straight World Cup podium on Sunday when she took XCO silver in an incredibly tight race. Batty finishes the season ranked third in the world.

Batty crossed the finish line in 1:33.08, just 5 seconds behind the winner, Jolanda Neff of Switzerland (1:33.03). Annika Langvad of Denmark claimed bronze in 1:33:30.

4th podium in a row for @emilybatty, only 5 seconds from that top step! Amazing season for our 🍁 champ who finishes the WC season ranked 3rd in the 🌎! pic.twitter.com/Kp2dUfeV7p — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 26, 2018

The race on Sunday was full of excitement. Going into the final two laps, the top four riders were almost wheel-to-wheel battling for the lead. Batty and Neff ultimately separated themselves from the pack, but Batty couldn’t quite catch the winner on the final climb.

In a particularly thrilling moment in the third lap, Batty unclipped from her bike on a rocky section of the course but amazingly stayed on her bike.

This World Cup concludes a solid season for Batty, who finished on the podium four times and is now ranked third overall. She is now looking forward to the World Championships that start in two weeks, September 5-9.