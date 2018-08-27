Let’s talk about Team Canada’s unreal weekend.
From two Canadians world champions in canoe to Brooke Henderson’s big win on home soil, here’s how Team Canada celebrated the weekend.
Check out the details below.
Canoe-Kayak
Laurence Vincent Lapointe was one to watch over the weekend, claiming three titles at the ICF sprint world championships. Vincent Lapointe’s first medal came in the women’s C1-200m, as she successfully defended her world championship title. Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent teamed up to bring home another gold in the C2-500m before the event makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
Golf
Brooke Henderson overcame low temperatures and high winds in Regina to become the first Canadian to win the CP Women Open in 45 years.
Cycling – Mountain Bike
At the last stop on the mountain bike World Cup circuit, Emily Batty earned her fourth straight podium. In an extremely close race Batty finished second, to end the World Cup season ranked third overall.
Tennis
The 2018 US Open is underway and 6 Canadians are competing in the tournament’s main draw. Find out which Canadians are playing for a 2018 title here.
