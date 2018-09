Emily Batty raced to bronze at the mountain bike world championships on Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Batty finished one minute and 58 seconds behind American Kate Courtney. Annika Langvad took silver spot on the podium.

Huge congratulations to @emilybatty for her 🥉finish today 🙌 A great finish to a great season🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fbhEdQe1sn — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) September 8, 2018

This medal marks a a great finish to a great season for Batty. She won silver in Val di Sole, Italy, this season and bronzes in Andorra and in Mont-Saint-Anne, Que., in August.