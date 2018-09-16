Canadian Women’s Eight wins silver at the World Rowing Championship

Rowing Canada

Canada’s Women’s Eight team has done it again. The team has won back-to-back silver medals at the World Rowing Championship.

Canada brings home a total of 4 medals including SWEET Silver today @WorldRowing Championships!

We are proud of this entire 🇨🇦 team!

FULL recap: https://t.co/ShHJJDdyMu pic.twitter.com/n65yviHfNp — Rowing Canada Aviron (@rowingcanada) September 16, 2018

The team of Susanne Grainger, Stephanie Grauer, Kristen Kit, Madison Mailey, Jennifer Martins, Sydney Payne, Lisa Roman, Christine Roper and Rebecca Zimmerman finished the race in 6:03.05. Canada finished ahead of the Australians (6:03.86) and behind the United States (6:00.97).

This is the fourth medal for Canada at the World Championships this weekend. On the first day of competition, Andrew Todd and Kyle Fredrickson dominated the final for the pair to win gold in the PR3 Men’s Pair. They finished the race in 7:12.820, 11 seconds ahead of Australia. Jeremy Hall then won silver in the PR2 scull with a time of 8:42.460.

On Saturday, Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens topped the podium gold in Women’s Pair. The Canadian duo won the race with a time of 6:50.67, ahead of New Zealand and Spain.