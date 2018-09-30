THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Ellie Black had a busy Sunday, winning four medals at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Paris. She was the only female gymnast to medal in all four events.

Black’s gold medal came from the balance beam. Heading into the final, she was in fourth place, but managed to jump into the top spot with 13.900, ahead of France’s Marine Boyer and Spaniard Helena Bonilla.

Following the competition the Halifax native said: “It was great to get out competing again, and to use this experience to work towards the World Championships. It was a fun competition and I’m thrilled with Team Canada’s results.”

The reigning all-around world silver medallist finished second in floor and vault, with scores of 13.050 and 14.200, respectively. Her fourth and final medal came in uneven bars, where a score of 13.600 put her in third place.

On the men’s side, Quebec native Thierry Pellerin won the silver medal in the pommel horse final. He finished with a score of 14.650, behind winner Cyril Tommasone of France (14.850 points) and ahead of Slovenian Saso Bertoncelj (14.550). Pellerin is currently the Canadian champion in the event.

Earlier this year, he won gold at the World Challenge Cup in Portugal.

This is the sixth and final stop on the World Challenge Cup series circuit. Next up on the gymnastics season will be the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from October 25 to November 3 in Doha, Qatar.