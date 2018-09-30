Michael Woods has cycled his way to bronze at the Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck. Woods finished in third, within one second of the leading time of 6:46:41.

It was a tight finish between Spain’s Alejandro Valverde, France’s Romain Bardet and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Valverde crossed the finish line first. The other three finished within one second after him, with Bardet crossing second, followed by Woods.

This podium finish matches Canada’s best finish in this event, accomplished first by Steve Bauer in 1984.

Woods gained momentum when cycling uphill, advancing ahead of his opponents and to the the leading group. Three other Canadians competed in the race: Hugo Houle, Antoine Duchesne and Robert Britton.

 

 

