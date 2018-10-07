Sarah Milette

Rosie MacLennan, back-to-back Olympic champion in women’s trampoline, took home a gold and silver medal at the Loule World Cup on Saturday.

The trampolinist won gold with Sarah Milette in the women’s synchro event, and silver in the individual. The duo finished with a score of 46.950 points, ahead of Americans Nicole Ahsinger and Cheyenne Sarah Webster (46.750 points) and France’s Léa Labrousse and Marine Jurbert (46.550 points).

RELATED: Ellie Black claims four medals at the Paris World Challenge Cup

Milette said of their performance: “I’m really happy with how the final went today, it was the first competition together for Rosie and I in synchro so I’m really pleased with the results. It gives me confidence going into the World Championship, we’re going to continue practicing our routines to be ready.”

On the individual side, MacLennan had a score of 57.105 points, behind Xueying Zhu of China (57.525 points) and ahead of Britain’s Laura Gallagher (54.520 points).

Over in the men’s competition, Jason Burnett and Jacob Cranham finished the synchro event with 50.50 points, missing the podium by less than half a point.

This is the final stop on the World Cup series circuit. Next up is the Trampoline World Championships from November 7-10 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.