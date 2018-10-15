Team Canada athletes are on their way to making history after some amazing victories this past weekend.

Here are the details:

Soccer

Canada qualifies for FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and Concacaf Women’s Championship Final with 7:0 Semi-Final win over Panama https://t.co/hZaOeB4EoV #CANWNT #CWC pic.twitter.com/uotCiDTSDY — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) October 15, 2018

At the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Frisco, Texas, Canada’s Women’s National Team rocked the semifinal with a 7-0 win against Panama. This victory qualified Canada for next summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. Canada will now face Team USA in the final on Wednesday. Captain Christine Sinclair has scored four goals so far in the tournament, including two in the semifinal, to bring her international career total to 177. She is now just seven goals away from tying Abby Wambach’s all-time record of 184 goals. Also of note, Diana Matheson made her 200th appearance for Canada in the semifinal.

Judo

Read: Canada wins four medals at Judo Cancun Grand Prix

Team Canada left the Judo Cancun Grand Prix this weekend with four polished medals. On Friday, Jessica Klimkait won her third Grand Prix silver medal in the women’s -57 kg class. The next day, Rio 2016 Olympian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won silver in women’s -63 kg category. Arthur Margelidon followed with Canada’s third medal in Cancun in men’s -73 kg. Kelita Zupancic finished off the weekend winning bronze in the women’s -70 kg class.

Youth Olympic Games

Read: Four RBC Future Olympians on Team Canada at Youth Olympic Games

Read: Buenos Aires 2018: Everything you need to know about the Youth Olympic Games

Nothing can stop Team Canada’s young athletes from rising to the top. Here is a rundown of this weekend’s medallists at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Brian Yang won Canada’s first gold medal of the Games in the badminton mixed team relay event

won Canada’s first gold medal of the Games in the badminton mixed team relay event Felix Dolci won silver in men’s rings at Buenos Aires 2018, becoming Team Canada’s second artistic gymnastics medallist in Youth Olympic Games history

won silver in men’s rings at Buenos Aires 2018, becoming Team Canada’s second artistic gymnastics medallist in Youth Olympic Games history Rachel Krapman won bronze in the mixed team tournament on the final day of judo competition

won bronze in the mixed team tournament on the final day of judo competition Emma Spence won bronze in women’s vault for Team Canada’s first medal in artistic gymnastics

won bronze in women’s vault for Team Canada’s first medal in artistic gymnastics Alexander Milanovich became Team Canada’s final swimming medallist at Buenos Aires 2018, after racing to bronze in the men’s 50 breaststroke

See what other athletes have stood on the podium at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games: Team Canada’s rising stars win 10 medals at Buenos Aires 2018