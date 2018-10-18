Photo: Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC

On Thursday evening, it will be artistic gymnast Emma Spence who will proudly carry the Canadian flag into the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The 15-year-old from Cambridge, Ontario made history with her bronze medal in the women’s vault. It was Team Canada’s first ever Youth Olympic Games medal in artistic gymnastics.

“I am beyond excited and honoured to be the flag bearer for this amazing Canadian team which I have been proud to represent,” said Spence. “The Youth Olympic Games have been so exciting and fun, and this is the best way to end this experience!”

In addition to her medal performance, Spence was also recognized for her tremendous team engagement and spirit in being selected as flag bearer. She actively participated in educational programs promoting Olympism and its values, which is an integral element of the Youth Olympic Games. Spence also competed in the apparatus finals for floor exercise and beam after placing 10th in the all-around final for Canada’s best ever result in the event at the Youth Olympic Games.

Team Canada is coming home from Buenos Aires with 11 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 7 bronze) won in seven sports, making Chef de Mission Bruny Surin extremely proud.

“Congratulations to all of the Team Canada athletes, coaches, staff, and parents who made this outstanding performance in Buenos Aires possible,” said Surin. “Seeing the successes of the next generation of Canadian Olympians first hand fills me with hope for the future of the Canadian sport community. I look forward to all of their future successes representing Canada!”

