Anne-Marie Padurariu won Team Canada’s second medal at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship on Saturday when she took silver on beam in the individual apparatus final.

16-year-old Padurariu qualified for the beam final in fifth place but performed a clean routine on Saturday to score 14.100 points and land on the podium. Her routine had a difficulty score of 6.000 and she received 8.100 for the execution.

[DERNIÈRE HEURE] La Canadienne Ana Padurariu est vice-championne du monde à la poutre. Revoyez sa performance qui a permis au Canada (@CDNGymnastics) de mettre la main sur une deuxième médaille d'argent en deux jours, et de devancer l'Américaine Simone Biles sur le podium! pic.twitter.com/1DjElplf6S — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 3, 2018

Padurariu finished behind Liu Tingting of China who won gold with 14.533 points. American Simone Biles took bronze with 13.600 points for her 19th world championship medal. Biles’ gold in the floor exercise final later on Saturday tied the all-time mark for career medals at a world championships. Canadian Ellie Black finished fifth.

Earlier in the competition, Team Canada’s women made history with a best-ever fourth place finish in the team final. The result bodes well for next year’s world championships that will serve as Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.