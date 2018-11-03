Anne-Marie Padurariu won Team Canada’s second medal at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship on Saturday when she took silver on beam in the individual apparatus final.

16-year-old Padurariu qualified for the beam final in fifth place but performed a clean routine on Saturday to score 14.100 points and land on the podium. Her routine had a difficulty score of 6.000 and she received 8.100 for the execution.

Padurariu finished behind Liu Tingting of China who won gold with 14.533 points. American Simone Biles took bronze with 13.600 points for her 19th world championship medal. Biles’ gold in the floor exercise final later on Saturday tied the all-time mark for career medals at a world championships. Canadian Ellie Black finished fifth.

China’s Liu Tingting, center shows her gold medal as she poses with Team Canada’s Anne-Marie Padurariu, left and silver medal, and Simone Biles of the U.S., right and bronze medal, after performing on the balance beam on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Earlier in the competition, Team Canada’s women made history with a best-ever fourth place finish in the team final. The result bodes well for next year’s world championships that will serve as Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

