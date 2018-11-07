Calgarians are going to the polls to vote on whether the city should bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Vote Day is on November 13 but advance polls are open on November 6 and 7 for Calgary residents to have their say in a city-wide plebiscite. You can learn more about how to vote here, but here are the quick facts:

To be eligible to vote you must:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a Canadian citizen

Have resided in Alberta since May 13, 2018

Be a resident in a City of Calgary ward on November 13

Present valid identification

Not already have voted in the plebiscite

You are eligible to vote if you are a student who:

Attends an educational institution within or outside Alberta

Temporarily rents accommodation for the purposes of attending an educational institution, and

Has family members who reside in Alberta and with whom you ordinarily reside when not attending an educational institution

When to vote:

There are three different ways to vote: mail-in ballot, advance voting, and on vote day itself.

Mail-in ballots are available by request from October 1 until noon on November 13. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the Elections & Census Office at 1103 – 55 Ave. N.E. by 4 p.m. on November 13.

Advance voting takes place on Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 7. Advance voting stations are open in all 14 wards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m both days.

Vote day is Tuesday, November 13. Voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at their designated voting station.

The Games of Montreal 1976, Calgary 1988, and Vancouver 2010 not only helped shape the cities, they started movements for Canadian sport. Hosting the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Calgary will benefit the athletes for training, but also inspire and make sport more accessible for future generations. One of the most important legacies of the 1988 Winter Games is the continued availability of first-class facilities for use by members of the community. Now is the time to show Calgary how beneficial hosting the Olympic Games can be for their city and for the Canadian sport system. Learn more about Calgary 2026’s hosting plan.

Can’t vote? You can still spread the word with your friends and family in Calgary!