Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Eight years ago, Canada was changed forever when Vancouver hosted the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

Where once Canadians might have been shy about showing their national pride, there was now unabashed joy in wearing head-to-toe red and white, in having the maple leaf emblazoned on their chests.

When Clara Hughes led Team Canada into BC Place for the Opening Ceremony, the roar from the crowd that greeted them was just the start of what was to come.

When Wayne Gretzky hopped in the back of a pick-up truck to carry the Olympic flame downtown to light an outdoor cauldron, it was the most Canadian thing people had ever seen.

When Alex Bilodeau won Canada’s first ever Olympic gold medal on home soil with his biggest fan, brother Frédéric, cheering him on from the front row, there was hardly a dry eye across the country.

Alexandre Bilodeau celebrates his gold medal win at the men's mogul at Cypress Mountain in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday February 14, 2010, at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

When Maëlle Ricker became the first Canadian woman to win Olympic gold at home, everyone knew she couldn’t have written a better story than to do it in what was pretty much her backyard.

When Christine Nesbitt fulfilled all expectations and won 1000m gold at the Richmond Olympic Oval, everyone delighted in her delight with coach Marcel Lacroix.

Gold medallist Canada's Christine Nesbitt, right, and her coach react as she waits for the outcome of the last race during the women's 1000 meters race at the Richmond Olympic Oval at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

When Jon Montgomery hollered as he leaped onto the top step of the podium and then celebrated his skeleton gold with a big gulp of beer, there was a new most Canadian moment of the Games.

Canada's Jon Montgomery celebrates winning a gold medal in the men's skeleton competition at the Whistler Sliding Centre at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in Whistler, B.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

When Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir mesmerized with their stunning free skate to Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, there were suddenly 35 million new ice dance fans.

Team Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform their free dance in the ice dance competition Monday February 22, 2010 at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver. Virtue and Moir won the gold medal in the competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robert Skinner

When Ashleigh McIvor won the first ever Olympic gold in ski cross, everyone relished in Canada’s greatness at new Olympic events.

When Kaillie Humphries and Helen Upperton piloted their bobsleds to a 1-2 finish, everyone wanted to be a part of the podium party.

Canada's Ashleigh McIvor skiis to gold during women's ski cross final at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday February 23, 2010, at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

When the women’s hockey team shut out Team USA to win their third straight Olympic gold, everyone knew they were watching a dynasty at work and a star on the rise in Marie-Philip Poulin.

Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser celebrates after defeating the USA during the women's final ice hockey game at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Thursday Feb. 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

When Joannie Rochette had the skate of her life just days after her mother’s sudden passing, there was no hiding the emotions as the country supported her through the most difficult of circumstances.

When the men’s short track relay team revealed Operation Cobra, everyone admired the ingenuity that helped win Charles Hamelin win two gold medals in just half an hour.

Canada's Olivier Jean, right, pushes teammate Francois-Louis Tremblay to go on to win the gold medal in the men's 5000 metre relay final in the short track speedskating competition Friday February 26, 2010 at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

When Jasey-Jay Anderson won his long-awaited Olympic gold just 10 minutes after Mathieu Giroux, Lucas Makowsky, and Denny Morrison were victorious in the team pursuit, it was hard to imagine ever coming down from the high. If anything, another gold later that night in men’s curling just kept it going.

Canadian speedskaters Denny Morrison , left to right, Lucas Makowsky and Mathieu Giroux race to a gold medal finish during the men's team pursuit finals at the Olympic Winter Games in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010 at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robert Skinner

When Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal that gave Canada’s its record-setting 14th gold medal on the final day of the Games, there was no stopping the spontaneous street celebrations from coast to coast.

Canada's Sidney Crosby celebrates his game winning goal during overtime period in the men's ice hockey gold medal final at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver on Feb. 28, 2010. With one final flick, Crosby's 2010 overtime goal won Canada the gold medal and elicited national pride to the host country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Since then, the pride has never died but only grown. Now there’s a chance for Canada to once again experience an Olympic Winter Games at home. The people of Calgary just have to let their voices be heard to bring the celebration back in 2026.