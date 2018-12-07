@FIS Freestyle/Twitter

Mikaël Kingsbury stood atop the podium Friday morning, celebrating his 50th career World Cup win.

At the season opener for moguls in Ruka, Finland, the PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist and record holder for all-time moguls wins added one more victory to his long list of achievements.

Starting off the season with great success, in his final run the 26-year old was the last man down the course and scored 88.14 points to take gold. Beginning the 2018-19 World Cup season with much cause for celebration, this is Kingsbury’s fourth consecutive gold at the Ruka World Cup. France’s Benjamin Cavet and Sweden’s Walter Wallberg won silver and bronze, respectively.

The one and only @MikaelKingsbury takes his 50th victory in the @FISfreestyle World Cup @rukaskiresort ahead of @BenCavet and @walterwallberg Watch the winning run right here. pic.twitter.com/cBQiepiYVI — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 7, 2018

Kingsbury finished in qualifications with a score of 84.91 points, sitting comfortably in first place heading into the final. Then in the first phase of the final, he clearly established himself as the man to beat with his score of 86.63 points.

The circuit resumes next weekend in Thaiwoo, China. Kingsbury has his sights set on an eighth straight Crystal Globe as overall World Cup champion.