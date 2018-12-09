On Sunday, Isabelle Weidemann won her second medal of the weekend when she landed on the podium in second place in the 5000m with a time of 7:06.190.
The gold went to Esmee Visser of the Netherlands (7:05.118) and the bronze to Russian Natalia Voronina (7:08.686).
Canada won a total of two long track medals this weekend. The first came on Friday when Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin, and Keri Morrison won bronze in the team pursuit.
RELATED: Speed Skating: A second podium finish for Canadian women in team pursuit
The next stop on the World Cup calendar is next weekend in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.
Trending:
Long Track: Isabelle Weidemann skates to 5000m silver