On Sunday, Isabelle Weidemann won her second medal of the weekend when she landed on the podium in second place in the 5000m with a time of 7:06.190.

The gold went to Esmee Visser of the Netherlands (7:05.118) and the bronze to Russian Natalia Voronina (7:08.686).

Canada won a total of two long track medals this weekend. The first came on Friday when Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin, and Keri Morrison won bronze in the team pursuit.

Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin, and Keri Morrison won bronze in the team pursuit on Friday December 7, 2018 in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland. (Alain Brouillette/Speed Skating Canada)

The next stop on the World Cup calendar is next weekend in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

