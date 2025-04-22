THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Marion Thénault marks Earth Day with important conversation about climate change

In 2022, Olympic bronze medallist Marion Thénault announced a goal for herself unrelated to her results as an aerialist: she wanted to be one of the first carbon neutral Olympic athletes in Canada.

Over the few years since then, Olympic.ca has caught up with Thénault annually to check in on her progress. You can read all about how she began her multi-step project to quantify her carbon emissions, some of the discoveries made and difficulties uncovered after her first year, and the plans she helped put in place to make a World Cup event in Le Relais, Quebec earlier this year eco-responsible.

“I’m a winter athlete and I spend my time in the mountains. The mountains are my office, so I can see the changes and the impacts of climate change first hand, so I think that’s what triggered all this climate action need in me. I wanted to do something about it.” – Marion Thénault

For Earth Day 2025, Thénault joined the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Director of Sport Business and Sustainability, Catherine Villiard Gravel, for a wide-ranging chat about her journey towards carbon neutrality as she goes about qualifying for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Check out what Thénault had to say about her biggest learnings so far, what she sees as the next big steps to be taken by the sport community globally with regards to carbon emissions, and what gives her great hope for a sustainable future.