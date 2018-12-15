FIS/ Mateusz Kielpinski

Mikaël Kingsbury once again dominated the World Cup moguls race on Saturday in Thaiwoo, China. This is his 51st career win, and his fifth win in five races on this track.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Kingsbury won this title while battling gastroenteritis. The 26-year-old freestyle skier admitted to having just enough energy to race after losing 6lb overnight.

Kingsbury finished first in qualifying, but struggled on his final run. Knowing this track very well, he gathered all his strength to perform his best run in the final. He won gold with a score of 90.31.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima came in second with 87.68 points and the bronze went to Kazakh Dmitriy Reikherd (86.92 points).

Kingsbury will race the parallel moguls event on Sunday.

On the women’s side, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe finished 5th.