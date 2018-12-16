Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has won her second straight silver medal of the season. This time, she was on the podium in second place for the 3000 m race at the Long Track World Cup in the Netherlands.

Weidemann set a personal best, completing the race in 4:01.29. Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands won the race with a time of 3:59.419, while Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic took the bronze in 4:00.337.

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais also raced in the final. They finished 6th and 13th, repsectively.

The Long Track World Cup will resume in 2019, from February 1st to 3rd, in Homar, Norway.

