Simon d’Artois picked up his first World Cup win and Rachael Karker scored her first World Cup podium at the final ski halfpipe competition of 2018.

In Secret Garden, China on Thursday, d’Artois landed three clean runs in the final to score 93.50 points and win gold. Nico Porteous of New Zealand (89.50 points) and American Hunter Hess (85.50 points) both secured their first-career World Cup podiums.

“I had a lot of fun and I skied really well,” said d’Artois, “I put down two qualification runs and three final runs so I’m really happy with consistency. It’s been a while since the last time I was on top so I’m just super stoked.”

On the women’s side, Team Canada’s Rachael Karker won silver for her first World Cup podium finish. The 19-year old’s impressive performance follows her win at the Dew Tour last weekend in Breckenridge, Colorado. Hometown favourites Kexin Zhang and Fanghui Li of China took gold and bronze, respectively.

Team Canada’s Rachael Karker (left) wins silver at the World Cup in Secret Garden, China for her first World Cup podium. December 20, 2018.

The FIS Freeski World Cup circuit will return after a holiday break with slopestyle competition in Font Romeau, France January 10-12.

