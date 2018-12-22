FIS/GEPA/Daniel Goetzhaber

In her third race of the season, Marielle Thompson reached the big final once again, and landed on the podium in second place.

She finished behind Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and ahead of Switzerland’s Sanna Luedi.

On Friday, Thompson finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Following Saturday’s race she said, “After (Friday’s) fourth place, I definitely wanted to step it up a notch. I skied well yesterday, but I was definitely better today – attacked, all the way down, every single run, and I’m really happy with second. Three finals in three races – I’m really stoked to come back from injury and be back where I wanted. I’m happy to be going home with a couple podiums.”

RELATED: Marielle Thompson opens ski cross season with World Cup bronze

Thompson’s teammate Mikayla Martin finished in 6th overall, followed by Kelsey Serwa in 10th, India Sherret in 11th, Abby McEwen in 14th, and Brittany Phelan in 17th.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden finished 5th, with Brady Leman right behind in 6th.