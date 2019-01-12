Philippe Langevin claimed his first World Cup medal in Font Romeu, France on Saturday. The 17-year-old earned a silver medal for his impressive performance in slopestyle.
On his first run, Langevin finished in second place with a score of 87.63 On his second try, the Quebec-native maintained his second place position with an improved score of 90.27. Meanwhile, American Alexander Hall won gold with a score of 92.11 and Andri Regettli of Switzerland finished third with 89.06.
This was Langevin’s 10th World Cup appearance. Prior this silver medal, his personal-best was a 10th place finish in Stubai, Austria in November 2018.
Canadian skiers Max Moffat and Étienne Geoffrey-Gagnon also competed, finishing in 6th and 13th place.
On the women’s side, Canadian Megan Oldham had a top 10 finish in ninth place.
The slopestyle World Cup circuit continues January 25-27 in Seiser Alm, Italy.
