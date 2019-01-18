Team Canada wins men’s and women’s team pursuit silver on Friday at the fifth stop of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup.
The second-place women’s team included Rio 2016 bronze medallists in the team pursuit, Allison Beveridge and Georgia Simmerling, along with Ariane Bonhomme and Annie Foreman-McKay. Simmerling is back on the track after making a run to compete at PyeongChang 2018 in alpine skiing. Unfortunately, a serious leg injury prevented her from reaching her fourth Olympic Games, but an incredible recovery has allowed her to return to the Canadian cycling team.
The Canadians crossed the finish line in 4:17.270, 1.242 seconds behind host nation, New Zealand (4:16.028). Team Canada recorded the fastest time of any team at the competition in the qualifying round when they finished in 4:15.579 to earn a spot in the final. Italy took bronze in 4:18.069.
The men’s team of Aidan Caves, Derek Gee, Adam Jamieson and Jay Lamoureux were also edged in the final by New Zealand. Canada’s time of 3:53.156 landed them on the second step of the podium behind New Zealand (3:50.159). Switzerland won bronze in 3:55.204. Vincent de Haitre, who recently transitioned to track cycling from long track speed skating, also raced for Team Canada in the first round of qualifying, when the team set a new Canadian record (3:52.420) and earned a spot in the gold medal final.
The final stop of the 2018-19 track cycling World Cup circuit takes place in next week in Hong Kong, January 25-27.
