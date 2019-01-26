Team Canada scored a double podium at the Seiser Alm World Cup when Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird won snowboard slopestyle silver and bronze, respectively.
Voigt, who represented Canada at PyeongChang 2018, put down a solid third run to score 76.00 points and take silver. She finished just behind Swiss rider Isabel Derungs who won gold with 79.15 points. 19-year-old Baird also saved the best for last, scoring 73.25 points on her final run to claim her first-career World Cup medal.
The World Cup circuit will return to the Pheonix Snow Park in Korea Jan 28-31 where the ski and snowboard events were held at PyeongChang 2018.
