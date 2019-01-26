Team Canada scored a double podium at the Seiser Alm World Cup when Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird won snowboard slopestyle silver and bronze, respectively.

Voigt, who represented Canada at PyeongChang 2018, put down a solid third run to score 76.00 points and take silver. She finished just behind Swiss rider Isabel Derungs who won gold with 79.15 points. 19-year-old Baird also saved the best for last, scoring 73.25 points on her final run to claim her first-career World Cup medal.

The World Cup circuit will return to the Pheonix Snow Park in Korea Jan 28-31 where the ski and snowboard events were held at PyeongChang 2018.

Read Full Story

Related:

Brooke Voigt
Laurie Blouin
Mark McMorris
Tyler Nicholson
Snowboard
Meryeta O’Dine

Trending:

Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
2019 RBC Training Ground searches for Canadian Olympic hopefuls: FAQ
Ski cross: Phelan, Serwa finish 2-3 in Idre Fjall
Team Canada wins two team pursuit silver medals at track cycling World Cup
RBC Training Ground helps boost career of rugby player Maddy Grant
Omnium silver for Beveridge at the track cycling World Cup in Cambridge