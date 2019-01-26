THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - COC – Jason Ransom

Team Canada scored a double podium at the Seiser Alm World Cup when Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird won snowboard slopestyle silver and bronze, respectively.

Voigt, who represented Canada at PyeongChang 2018, put down a solid third run to score 76.00 points and take silver. She finished just behind Swiss rider Isabel Derungs who won gold with 79.15 points. 19-year-old Baird also saved the best for last, scoring 73.25 points on her final run to claim her first-career World Cup medal.

Top 3 ladies at FIS Snowboard slopestyle World Cup @seiseralm (from left) 2nd VOIGT Brooke (CAN) 1st DERUNGS Isabel (SUI) 3rd BAIRD Jasmine (CAN) #fissnowboard #seiseralmlegends pic.twitter.com/gLAqL9VqUQ — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) January 26, 2019

The World Cup circuit will return to the Pheonix Snow Park in Korea Jan 28-31 where the ski and snowboard events were held at PyeongChang 2018.