Canadians doubled up on the World Cup stage in Seiser Alm, Italy as Max Moffatt and Megan Oldham reached the World Cup podium for the first time.

20-year-old Max Moffatt not only earned himself his first World Cup medal, but finished in his first place – taking home the gold in slopestyle. The Guelph native put up an impressive score of 83.10 that couldn’t be matched by his competition.

Moffatt has been on the World Cup circuit since 2017, but hadn’t placed higher than sixth until Sunday morning. Sweden’s Oliwer Magnusson finished behind Moffatt in second place with 82.35 points, while Kiernan Fagan of the United States claimed bronze with a score of 81.

Fellow Canadians Patrick Dew, Mark Hendrickson and Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon also competed, finishing in 8th, 10th and 12th respectively.

On the women’s side, 18-year-old Megan Oldham also saw the podium for the first time with a silver medal on her very first World Cup tour. Oldham reached the second step with a score of 83. American Eileen Gu captured her first career victory in the top spot with a score of 84.40, while fellow American Julia Krass finished in third (77.30).

You can catch more slopestyle action later this week on January 30 in PyeongChang, South Korea.