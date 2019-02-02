Oliver Killig/dpa via AP

On Saturday, three of Canada’s speed skaters – Kim Boutin, Charles Hamelin, and Charle Cournoyer – all landed at the second spot on the podium at the Short Track World Cup in Dresden, Germany.

Boutin started the day off, sliding into second place in the 1500m race with a time of 2:23.140. She finished just behind South Korean Kim Ji Yoo (2:23.076) and ahead of Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:23.200).

Kim Ji Yoo takes gold in the Ladies' 1500m in Dresden. A delighted Kim Boutin takes silver for Canada, and the familiar face of Suzanne Schulting gets on the podium with a bronze. pic.twitter.com/spOSL9Xe8W — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 2, 2019

In the 1,000m event Canada’s Alyson Charles finished in 4th place with a time of 1:32.722.

On the men’s side, Hamelin also won silver in the 1500m, finishing the race in 2:15.155. South Korean Kim Gun Woo won the race in 2:15.123, while Lim Hyo Jun, also of South Korea, finished third with 2:15.180.

An exciting finish in the Men's 1500m final saw another Korean victory. Kim Gun Woo brought home the gold in front of the returning Charles Hamelin in second and team mate Lim Hyo Jun in third. pic.twitter.com/ayGwx4VdEt — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 2, 2019

Canadian Steven Dubois finished the race just off the podium in fourth place (2: 15.221) while Pascal Dion was ranked fifth in Final B.

Canada’s third medal of the day was won by Cournoyer in the 1000m. He also finished in between two South Koreans, claiming the silver medal in 1:25.412, behind winner Hwang Dae Heon (1:25.133). Hong Kyung Hwan won the bronze (1:25.416).

The Koreans came to skate in Dresden! Another victory in the World Cup, as Hwang Dae Heon takes gold in the Men's 1000m. Canada's Charle Cournoyer managed to sneak into silver ahead of Hong Kyung Hwan and Park Ji Won in third and fourth. Shaolin Liu finished in last place… pic.twitter.com/xtTL49Ag0R — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 2, 2019

Competition continues on Sunday with other events including the relay. Canada advanced to the women’s 3000m final, as well as the men’s 5000m.