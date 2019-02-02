Marielle Thompson is the new women’s ski cross world champion, while Brady Leman and Kevin Drury finished second and third at the ski cross World Championship in Solitude, Utah on Saturday.
Thompson beat Switzerland’s Fanny Smith to win the women’s title. France’s Alizee Baron finished third. Smith was ranked number one going into the World Championships.
Kelsey Serwa finished fifth overall, with Brittany Phelan right behind in sixth.
On the men’s side, it was a double podium with reigning Olympic champion Leman claiming silver, and Drury winning bronze. They were bested only by Frenchman Francois Place.
Later on in the evening, Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won big air bronze. He had a final score of 183.25, coming from his first and second runs.
Evan McEachran was also competing, but it was not his night, as he fell on the landing in both his first two runs. He finished in ninth place.
The World Ski and Snowboard Championship continues on Sunday with team snowboard cross, a new Olympic event for Beijing 2022.
