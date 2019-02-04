On Sunday, the Teck Coaching Series continued out west in Trail, British Columbia with a cross-country skiing clinic led by Olympic champion Beckie Scott.

Now in its fifth year, the Teck Coaching Series brings Olympic-level expertise to coaches and athletes in Canadian communities near Teck operations.

This year, three-time Olympian and Olympic Champion Beckie Scott along with former national cross-country skiing coach Justin Wadsworth led a coaching speaker series for coaches of all levels, followed by a cross-country skiing clinic for local youth aged 9 and up.

This is the second time the Teck Coaching Series has hit Trail, BC. In 2014, two-time Olympic gold medallist in women’s ice hockey Catherine Ward, along with former Team Canada gold medal-winning coach Danièle Sauvageau visited the city.