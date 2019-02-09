Canada skated away with three bronze medals on Saturday at the short track World Cup in Turin, Italy courtesy of Kim Boutin, Cédrik Blais and Steven Dubois.
Boutin was the first to reach the podium, claiming the 500m bronze with a time of 44.184. The Olympic bronze medallist finished behind Italy’s Martina Valcepina (43.942) and Polish skater Natalia Maliszewska (43.966).
In the men’s 500m, Blais also won the bronze. He finished the race in 1:07.939. Ahead of him was Hungary’s Shaolin Sandor Liu (41.128) and South Korean Dae Heon Hwang (41.225). Samuel Girard was penalized and disqualified.
Canada’s last medal of the day was won by Dubois in the 1500m race. He completed the race in 2:13.309, behind South Koreans Kyung Hwan Hong (2:13.227) and Gun Woo Kim (2:12.823)
Competition continues through Sunday with Canadians competing in the men’s and women’s 500m and 1000m, along with the mixed gender 2000m relay.
