On Saturday, Cassie Sharpe and Noah Bowman both reached the halfpipe podium at the FIS Ski World Championship in Park City, Utah.

Sharpe, the reigning Olympic champion, scored a 94.40 on her first run, followed by a 91.40 on her second. Her final run did not go as planned, resulting with a score of 32.00. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru edged Sharpe out of first place with a 95.00 score on her third run. American Brita Sigourney finished in third with 90.60.

READ: Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker reach the podium at the X Games

Also competing was Rachael Karker, making her worlds debut. She finished just off the podium in fourth place, with a score of 85.20.

Over on the men’s side, Bowman and Simon D’Artois battled each other for the third spot on the podium. Bowman earned 91.60 on his final run, overtaking D’Artois by 0.20 points to claim the bronze. American Aaron Blunck successfully defended his title, while Frenchman Kevin Roland finished in second place.

More to come. Competition continues through Saturday with men’s and woman’s dual moguls.

