Team Canada is bringing home six World Championship medals including: four medals in freestyle skiing, one in snowboard, and one from long track.

Check out the detailed results below.

Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury is no stranger to World Championships, especially after winning two titles in less than 24 hours. Kingsbury claimed the single moguls World Championship on Friday in Park City, Utah. This is his third moguls World Championship title after winning the singles title in 2015 and the dual moguls title in 2013.

On Saturday, he claimed the dual moguls title for the second time. Kingsbury scored 87.62 points to beat Bradley Wilson from the United States (84.69).

Cassie Sharpe and Noah Bowman also found themselves on the podium during the halfpipe competitions.

Sharpe started the event strong with a score of 94.40 for her first run and a 91.40 on her second. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for her third and final run, leaving her with a score of 32.00. This caused the reigning Olympic champion to fall behind Estonia’s Kelly Sildar. Brita Sigourney from the US finished with a 90.60 winning bronze.

On the men’s side, Bowman took home the bronze with a score of 91.60 after advancing past teammate, Simon d’Artois, by 0.20 points. Kevin Roland of France finished in second and Aaron Blunck of the US defended his title.

Snowboard

Mark McMorris earned a silver medal during the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Park City, Utah on Saturday. Overall, it was a tough weekend for weather in Utah, and the finals on Sunday ended up being cancelled due to high winds. McMorris was optimistic about shortening the event for safety concerns, and was overly content with his score of 93.00. Chris Corning of the United States won gold for the best qualification run with a score of 93.25. The bronze medal went to Judd Henkes from the US. The 17-year old managed a score of 90.50.

Long Track

Even with a collision on the 10th lap, Ivanie Blondin was able to recover and skate her way to a silver medal during the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Inzell, Germany. Blondin recorded a time of eight minutes 28.460 seconds. Irene Scouten of the Netherlands earned gold with a time of 8:27.840, a half-second in front of Boutin. Elizaveta Kazelina of Russia finished third at 8:29.290.

Short Track

Team Canada claimed seven medals in short track over the weekend with one gold, one silver, and five bronze at the short track World Cup in Turin, Italy.

On Saturday, Team Canada brought home three bronze medals. Kim Boutin’s time of 44.184 earned her a bronze medal in the 500m race. She trailed behind Italy’s Martina Valcepina at 43.942 and Polish skater Natalia Maliszewska (43.966).

On the men’s side, Cédrik Blais secured bronze in the 500m. He finished with a time of 1:07.939. Hungary’s Shaolin Sandor Liu (41.128) and South Korean Dae Heon Hwang (41.225) took the top of the podium.

Steven Dubois picked up a bronze during the 1500m race. His time of 2:13.309 put him behind South Koreans Kyung Hwan Hong (2:13.227) and Gun Woo Kim (2:12.823).

On Sunday, Team Canada captured a gold, a silver, and two more bronze medals.

Boutin claimed the gold medal after a powerful skate of 1:32:508. She was joined by teammate Alyson Charles who claimed bronze with a time of 1:32.891. South Korea’s Min Jeong Choi’s time of 1:32.814 gave her silver.

Dubois picked up his second bronze of the weekend in the 1000m finals with a time of 1:27.583. South Koreans Dae Heon Hwang (1:27.257) and Ji Won Park (1:27.494) situated themselves atop the podium.

The grand finale was the 2000m mixed gender relay. The team of Boutin, Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, and Courtney Lee Sarault secured silver medals with a time of 2:40.614 ahead of the US (2:43.493). The team was short of first place by 61 milliseconds, which was claimed by Russia.

Team Canada will be bringing home a total of 24 medals from their World Cup season.

Figure Skating

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro started the weekend at the 2019 ISU Four Continents figure skating event in Anaheim, California with a silver medal. The pair was 0.06 points behind gold medalists, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China.

Team Canada continued to evolve throughout the competition. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje were next on the podium to claim a silver medal, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned bronze. Notably, Gilles and Poirier had a free score of 124.40, which was better than Weaver and Poje (123.37). Yet, Weaver and Poje earned a higher score in the rhythm dance earlier on Friday, which helped them claim the silver medal.

Judo

Christa Deguchi beat fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait in the -57kg in Paris over the weekend. The pair are competing for Canada’s one and only spot at the Olympics next year. Both are ranked in the world’s top 10 IJF ranking list.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu advanced Canada to the Fed Cup playoffs with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Netherland’s Arantxa Rus. The Canadian team has not participated in the Fed Cup playoffs since 2015, and will compete for a place in the World Group in April.