Cassie Sharpe came out on top in front of a hometown crowd Saturday night in Calgary. The Calgary native won the women’s halfpipe event with fellow Canadian Rachael Karker right behind in second place.

Sharpe had a first-run score of 91.50. This was the score to beat for the rest of the night, which her competitors were unable to top.

Canadian @CassieSharpe improved on her World Champs #halfpipe silver medal finish last week at the #utahworlds2019 with a win today in Calgary! She's joined on the podium by fellow Canadian Rachael Karker in second and China's Zhang Kexin in third! 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/aQkEI0k90W — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 17, 2019

Karker took a tumble in her first and third runs, but had a strong showing on her second. She scored 86.00, landing behind Sharpe on the podium. China’s Kexin Zhang was third with 84.50.

Karker is the current leader in points on the World Cup discipline standings.

On the men’s side, Noah Bowman, also from Calgary, finished in third place. His strongest run was his first, earning him 85.50 points. Ahead of him on the podium were New Zealand’s Nico Porteous (87.75 points) and American David Wise (90.00 points).

Other Canadians competing were Brendan MacKay, Sascha Pedenko and Simon d’Artois, who finished fifth through seventh, respectively.

The next halfpipe competition on the World Cup schedule is on March 6-8 in Mammoth Lakes, California.