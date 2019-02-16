IBSF

The team of Justin Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones raced to the top of the 4-man bobsleigh podium on Saturday at the IBSF World Cup in Lake Placid, New York.

This is the second medal for Kripps and Stones in 24 hours. The duo won bronze on Friday in the 2-man competition.

That GOLD medal feeling! 🥇 Team @justinkripps wins 4-man bobsleigh in Lake Placid 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cpLWAoW09g — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2019

The Canadians had a combined time of 1:49.54, 0.07 seconds ahead of second place finishers Team Kibermanis of Latvia. Third place was claimed by Team Andrianov of Russia (1:49.67).

Canada had two other teams competing, with Christopher Spring‘s team finishing in 10th, and Team Nick Poloniato sliding into 18th.

The next stop on the IBSF World Cup circuit is in Calgary from February 22-24.