Roni Remme reached her first World Cup podium Sunday morning in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The 23-year-old skied to a silver medal at the FIS Alpine World Cup.

Remme competed in the women’s combined, finishing the race with a time of 2:15.58. She was just 0.38 seconds behind gold medallist Federica Brignone of Italy (2:15.20). Switzerland’s own Wendy Holdener completed the podium with a bronze (2:16.24).

🚨 Alerte podium 🚨 @RoniRemme remporte la manche de slalom et décroche son premier podium en carrière #FISAlpine World Cup en raflant la médaille 🥈 au combiné féminin à Crans-Montana, en Suisse. Sa coéquipière #CANSkiTeam @MarieMGagnon termine au 13e rang.#AudiOnTheSlopes pic.twitter.com/V0aljrUXMw — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) February 24, 2019

Remme was initially in sixth place after the downhill race, but made a solid recovery in her slalom performance to land on the podium.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I might be. This weather, the snow, this atmosphere (reminded me of spring skiing). I love spring skiing. I tried to stay calm and just go for it,” she said.

Prior to this win, her best finish was fifth place in Sweden just a few weeks ago where she competed at the 2019 Audi FIS Alpine World Championships.

This was the last World Cup of the alpine season. However, no crystal globes will be awarded this year as the only other event of the season was cancelled.