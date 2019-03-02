Diving Canada / Twitter

After winning the 10m synchro bronze medal yesterday, Meaghan Benefito reached the podium again on Saturday, earning the 10m silver for her birthday at the FINA World Diving Series in Sagamihara, Japan.

Benfeito had a total of 385.10 points to land in second place. Throughout her 5 dives, she was in silver medal position. The gold medal was won by Chinese diver Jiaqi Zhang (393.30), and the bronze medal to Qian Ren, also from China (371.40).

Caeli McKay was also competing. She finished in fifth place.

READ: Canada takes home synchro silver and bronze at FINA Diving World Series

The Canadian men competed in the 3m springboard event. François Imbeau-Dulac came close to the podium, landing in fourth place (433.60), while Philippe Gagné finished in sixth.

Competition in Sagamihara continues through Sunday with the women’s 3m springboard, men’s 10m platform, and mixed 3m synchro. Next stop on the World Diving Series is Beijing next week. The Series will stop in Montreal on April 26th.