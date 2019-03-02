Freestyle Canada/Instagram

At the last World Cup of the season, Mikaël Kingsbury won the moguls silver while Justine Dufour-Lapointe claimed the bronze in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan.

The moguls king collected 79.37 points second place. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima took gold with 2.35 more points, while Sweden’s Walter Wallberg was third with 78.67 points.

This marks the first time the entire season that Kingsbury didn’t claim the top prize.

Double podium in Shymbulak! @JDufourLapointe competes with her cork and wins 🥉; @MikaelKingsbury takes 🥈One more to go tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7BJl7NL6TE — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) March 2, 2019

This is Dufour-Lapointe’s second podium this season. She scored 76.64 points. Kazakhstan native Yulia Galysheva, won gold in front of her fans (79.69), while France’s Perrine Laffont landed the silver medal (79.11).

Competition continues on Sunday with dual moguls.