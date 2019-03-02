At the last World Cup of the season, Mikaël Kingsbury won the moguls silver while Justine Dufour-Lapointe claimed the bronze in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan.

The moguls king collected 79.37 points second place. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima took gold with 2.35 more points, while Sweden’s Walter Wallberg was third with 78.67 points.

This marks the first time the entire season that Kingsbury didn’t claim the top prize.

This is Dufour-Lapointe’s second podium this season. She scored 76.64 points. Kazakhstan native Yulia Galysheva, won gold in front of her fans (79.69), while France’s Perrine Laffont landed the silver medal (79.11).

Competition continues on Sunday with dual moguls.

Read Full Story

Related:

Justine Dufour-Lapointe
Mikaël Kingsbury
Chloé Dufour-Lapointe
Sochi 2014
Freestyle Skiing
PyeongChang 2018

Trending:

Alpine Ski: Roni Remme wins first World Cup medal in Switzerland
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada totals nine World Cup medals
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Kingsbury remains on top, Philippe Marquis claims silver at moguls worlds in Japan
Brady Leman races to bronze at ski cross worlds in Russia