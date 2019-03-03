AP Photo/Michael Sohn

On the last day of competition at the FINA Diving World Series in Sagamihara, Japan, Canada’s Jennifer Abel and François Imbeau-Dulac won the 3m mixed synchro silver. Abel also claimed the bronze in the women’s 3m springboard event.

Abel and Imbeau-Dulac scored a total of 327.93 points, behind winners Yani Chang and Hao Yang of China (330.63). Great Britain’s Grace Reid and Tom Daley claimed bronze with 312.24 points.

READ: Canada takes home synchro silver and bronze at FINA Diving World Series

Abel’s first medal of the day came in the women’s 3m springboard. She stayed mainly in fifth place throughout her dives, before jumping to third on her final dive. Ahead of her on the podium were Chinese divers Tingmao Shi (382.05) and Han Wang (378.90).

Pamela Ware also competed in the 3m springboard, and finished just off the podium in fourth place, with 353.25 points.

READ: Meaghan Benfeito claims 10m silver at the FINA World Diving Series

Yesterday, Meaghan Benfeito won Canada’s only medal, a silver in the 10m platform.

Canada has a total of five medals from this stop on the FINA World Diving Series. The circuit will stop next weekend in Beijing, before heading to Montreal from April 26-28.