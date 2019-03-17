Twitter/@Alpine_Canada/GEPA

At the final World Cup of the season, Marielle Thompson won gold while Brady Leman claimed the silver in ski cross in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Brady Leman was the first Canadian to place on the podium today. He came in second, behind Jean Frédéric Chapuis of France who took gold. Third place went to another skier from France, Bastien Midol.

The men's #skicross just finished up in Veysonaz (SUI), and France's Jean Frederic Chapuis has the win! Big Final:

1. Jean Frederic Chapuis 🇫🇷

2. Brady Leman 🇨🇦

3. Bastien Midol 🇫🇷

4. Romain Detraz 🇨🇭 Full Results: https://t.co/6pK96u5tID pic.twitter.com/3YfTGnrjym — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 17, 2019

Marielle Thompson skied to first place. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden claimed sliver while Alizee Baron of France took the bronze.

This first place finish for Thompson has earned her third place in the FIS general classification of the 2018-2019 ski cross season. With five medals in eleven World Cups this season, Thompson has earned the title of world champion.

Brittany Phelan also competed with Thompson, finishing just off the podium in fourth place at the grand finale.