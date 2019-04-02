If you didn’t know yet, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are childhood friends, learning how to play tennis at the same time. Shapo even lived with Auger-Aliassime during the 2017 Rogers Cup, the most recent year the men competed in Montreal. Today, they find themselves together in the greatest spheres of world tennis, and continue to remain good friends, even when they clash.

27: On August 27, 2018, Felix and Denis went head-to-head at the US Open. Felix had to withdraw for health reasons, and we had one of the most moving moments between the two friends.

2: In Miami, it was the second time that two Canadians had competed at the semifinals of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since the beginning of this series. The first time it happened was in 2013, between Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil at the Rogers Cup.

18 + 19: The ages of Auger-Aliassime (18) and Shapovalov (19) together equal the age of Roger Federer.

Denis Shapovalov: not just a stroke of luck

Shapovalov entered the big leagues in 2017 at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. We remember how it was yesterday: Shapo beat Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 in three sets of 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6, in front of a local crowd.

If some people could think that it was a stroke of luck, that Nadal had not had a good day, that Shapovalov would be put back in his place rather quickly…Well, some were wrong.