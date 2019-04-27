Swimming Canada

Team Canada made waves on the first day of competition at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Tokyo, Japan with a silver medal in the team technical event.

The Canadian team of eight, including Olympians Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner put up an impressive score of 111.2567 to reach the second step of the podium. Tournament-host Japan stood in the top spot with a golden score of 116.7034, while Team France completed the podium in third with 109.0667 points.

Simoneau and Holzer also competed in the technical duet earlier in the day, where they finished in fifth place.

This is Canada’s second medal of the season in the team technical event. They previously took silver on the second stop of the FINA series in Alexandroupoli, Greece.

The fourth-leg of the series will continue tomorrow, where Team Canada is set to compete in both the free team and free duo events.