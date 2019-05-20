Diving Canada/Twitter

From the pool, to the track, to the field and the arena, Team Canada athletes were on top this weekend. Team Canada divers illustrated how there’s no better way to finish a season than on the podium, with Jennifer Abel earning herself a hat trick.

Here is our summary of Team Canada’s successful weekend.

Diving

Canada’s divers won three medals at the fifth and final stop of the 2019 FINA Diving World Series.

The weekend started with a bronze synchro medal on Friday, from Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the 3m synchro final. The same event took place for the men, as François Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagne finished short of the podium with fourth.

On Sunday, Abel was in full force as she took silver in the 3m individual. Later on Sunday, Abel reached the podium again, winning another synchro medal, after a close competition with Imbeau-Dulac. The duo finished with the bronze medal.

Athletics

From the running track to the bobsleigh track and back, Phylicia George‘s return to athletics has begun. After winning the bronze medal in bobsleigh at the PyeongChang Games, George has returned to the track for summer competition this weekend as the road to Tokyo 2020 continues.

George achieved bronze and a seasons best time in the 100m hurdles Saturday at the Meeting Athlétisme Guadeloupe.

At the IAAF Diamond League on Saturday, Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse shared the 200m podium in China. Brown captured gold with his best time of the season in 20.07 seconds, while De Grasse claimed silver in 20.21 seconds.

Beach Volleyball

It was a double podium day for Canada at the FIVB Beach Volleyball four-star in Brazil.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes went up against team USA on Sunday in the gold medal match. After a hard-fought match, they fell short to win silver.

In the bronze medal match, Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson, who won the bronze at this event last year, returned once again to take bronze from the Netherlands 2-1.

The teams are working towards Olympic qualification this season.

Soccer

On Saturday afternoon in Toronto, Team Canada’s national women’s team played a send-off match ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup departure. They took on Team Mexico, coming out on top 3-0 in an international friendly game.

Over 19,000 screaming fans wished them good luck and farewell.

Goals were scored by Jessie Fleming, Christine Sinclair and Adriana Leon. Sinclair is four goals shy of making soccer history and setting a new international record of all-time goals scored. The current record is 184, while Sinclair sits at 181 goals. As the World Cup gets underway on June 10th, all eyes will be on Sinclair.

Hockey

Team Canada continued their success at the IIHF World Championships with a 8-1 win against Germany.

Canada was able to secure their fourth consecutive win of the preliminary round. With only two games left before the quarterfinals, they currently hold the third place spot in Group A with a 4-1 record.

Thomas Chabot started Canada off early with a power play goal two minutes into the first period. Mark Stone was able to reach the back of the net three times, scoring a hat trick. Anthony Mantha scored two goals in two minutes early in the third period to bring the score to 6-1. The final two goals of the game were scored by Sam Reinhart and Anthony Cirelli.

Next up, Canada will be taking on Team Denmark on Monday, May 20 at 2 pm ET.

Taekwondo

Skylar Park won her first World Championship bronze medal in the 57kg weightless at the Manchester Worlds on Friday. She lost a close 18-12 decision in the semifinal against top-ranked, Briton Jade Jones from Britain.

Tennis

Rebecca Marino won the title at the Kurume tournament in Japan with a 6-4, 7-6 (0) win over Yuki Naito. Earning a 31-place gain since last week, she broke into the WTA’s top 150 in the world this morning, sitting at 147.