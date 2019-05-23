(AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino)

Before the Grand Slam circuit lands in England, it will make a stop in nearby France for the French Open.

At Wimbledon, players must dress in white from head to toe (colour is allowed on the collar).

But in Paris at Roland Garros, players can express their creativity through their outfits – and there have been many memorable outfits.

Here are 10 cool looks that made us say Oh La La!

René Lacoste – 1920s

In this July 4, 1928 file photo, French tennis champion Rene Lacoste returns a shot, during the men’s singles semi-final match against American Bill Tilden, on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London. (AP Photo, File) René Lacoste wearing is now iconic crocodile embroided jacket. (Photo: Le Point.fr) René Lacoste poses for the cameras at the 1929 French Open. (Photo: Esquire)

Fashion house Lacoste is recognizable by its famous crocodile. But did you know that before becoming a world-renowned designer, Lacoste founder René Lacoste was first a tennis player?

He even rose up the tennis rankings to number one in 1927. The Frenchman played at Roland Garros several times, winning three singles and two doubles titles.

Serena Williams – 2018

Serena Williams’ catsuit was the talk of the town last year. She chose the catsuit for medical purposes (to avoid the formation of blood clots), but it caused quite the controversy.

We can’t wait to see what the Queen of Tennis will wear at the Porte d’Auteuil this year.

Andre Agassi – 1991

Imagine the following things: Andre Agassi, a mullet, jean shorts and maybe a headband. Enough said.

The kid from Las Vegas was really a rock star on Paris turf. We can only imagine how his bold look must have caused some major distractions to his opponents!

Bjorn Borg – 1979

His Fila look was not only trendy on the courts, but also became a part of fashion history. Even today, we can easily find pieces of the now vintage Borg collection on the web and in thrift stores. Oldie but always a goodie!

Suzanne Lenglen – 1926

Suzanne Lenglen in action during a photoshoot. (Photo : TennisForum.com) Suzanne Lenglen posing in her pre-match outfit. (Photo: cnn.com) French diva Suzanne Lenglen during a public training in New York in the 1920s. (Photo: MoMa) Suzanne Lenglen won two French Open titles (1925,1926) and one of the main courts at Roland Garros is named after her. Suzanne Lenglen in action during a photoshoot. (Photo : TennisForum.com)

If her name seems familiar, it’s because one of the main courts at Roland Garros is named after her. The French press nicknamed her La Divine (the Goddess).

Lenglen made a lasting impact on the (at the time) male-dominated tennis world.

During matches she fired a lot of acrobatic shots, and did so while wearing an outfit that would have been more suitable for afternoon tea. She was the first female tennis player to unveil her ankles and bare arms. This was considered an outrage in the 1920s.

Milos Raonic – 2014

Canada’s Milos Raonic backhands to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Canada’s Milos Raonic backhands to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Canada’s Milos Raonic celebrates winning the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain’s Marcel Granollers at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 1, 2014. Raonic won in three sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

No, Milos Raonic did not pay tribute to the Canadian tuxedo…thankfully. His style is much more classy: slicked back hair, sleeves and the graphic polo – then the addition of the mouthguard a few years later.

A Paris Fashion Week designer would say “avant-gardiste” if you ask them to describe his outfit.

Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine – 2017

It’s only been two years, and it looks like it’s been 10! The young Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine fully went with the twinning trend in their blue outfits, at the women’s doubles final

We’re not saying it helped them win the title, but they did become the champs in style.

Venus Williams – 2010

USA’s Venus Williams returns the ball to Switzerland’s Patty Schnyder during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours) The skirt of USA’s Venus Williams is seen as she returns the ball to Switzerland’s Patty Schnyder during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours) USA’s Venus Williams reacts after defeating Spain’s Arantxa Parra Santonja during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Venus seduced the French crowd in 2010, sporting a dress inspired by Moulin Rouge (or was it a tribute to the French cancan?). She took to the courts in a lace outfit with red and black ruffles, completed with skin coloured biker shorts.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands – 2018

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. returns the ball to Germany’s Andrea Petkovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. slams a forehand to Sweden’s Johanna Larsson during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. returns the ball to Germany’s Andrea Petkovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

We’re not strangers to American Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ eccentric looks, accented with knee high socks and neon head band included.

But it’s her 2018 fringed pink skirt at the French Open that is stuck in our heads: it’s like a 2002 throwback, but done wrong. Looks like a bad movie remake…The Texas Shredder Massacre anyone?

Genie Bouchard – 2017

Roland Garros might not have given us the best Genie outfits just yet, but she always makes sure to wear a Gram ready look at the Porte d’Auteuil.