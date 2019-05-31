Being an elite athlete takes hard work, determination and intense focus. Pushing your body to it’s limit is no easy feat and not everyone is up for the challenge.

The Olympic dream doesn’t come cheap.

Amateur athletes train tirelessly to achieve their Olympic dreams and they do it all with limited resources. Many struggle to pay for equipment, facilities and travel costs. Among the many stressors faced by elite athletes, finances are a common problem.

But thanks to you, our donors, many of our athletes don’t face this obstacle. They can train in the best facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to help them on their way to reaching their goals and standing on the podium.

RELATED: Dominating the podium with your donations

You may think a few dollars would make no difference, but together it adds up and can change an athlete’s life, inspire them to work harder, to persevere and to set previously unthinkable goals.

Your donations do just that. As part of the Canadian Olympic family, you help our athletes to do what they love and reach for their goals with as few obstacles as possible. Your generosity makes it possible for Canadian athletes to stand proudly on podiums around the world. You are giving young Canadians the opportunity to wear the maple leaf and compete for our country.

So, we want to thank you and recognize your contributions to sport philanthropy in Canada. We wanted to find a way to acknowledge your generosity in supporting the Olympic dream. In April we launched the first-ever Canadian Olympic Foundation donor wall. If you have donated $100 or more since January 1, 2016, you are eligible to be recognized on our donor wall.

You can go to teamcanadathanks.ca to check out your name! If there are any changes to be made to your name, please contact us at foundation@olympic.ca or 1-888-377-7073.

Your contribution inspires and motivates our athletes to achieve their dreams. Thank you!