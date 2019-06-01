Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent continue to dominate competition at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany on Saturday.

In the C1 200m event, Vincent-Lapointe earned herself a gold medal finish, while teammate Vincent finished just seconds behind with silver.

Last weekend, the Canadians had identical results finishing first and second in the C1 200m event at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

This time, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe finished the 200m distance in 45.996 seconds and Katie Vincent in 47.180 seconds. Hungary’s Kincso Takacs won bronze in 47.206 seconds.

This is Vincent-Lapointe’s third gold medal of the season. The other two came last weekend in Poland, where she won the C1 200m, and and teamed up with Vincent to win the C2 500m event.

The Canadian will be back in her boat twice tomorrow, first for the C2 500m with teammate Kate Vincent, then in C1 5000m.