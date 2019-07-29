Day 3 at Lima 2019: Team Canada lands Tokyo 2020 qualification

On day three of Lima 2019, Canada’s dressage team earned Team Canada’s first Tokyo 2020 qualification at Lima 2019. Team Canada ended the day with a total of 33 medals.

Read a few of the highlights from day three:

The Pan Am Games queen defends her title

Team Canada's most decorated Pan American Games athlete, Ellie Black, is the first woman to win back-to-back individual all-around titles at the Pan Am Games.

Team Canada’s most decorated Pan American Games athlete, Ellie Black, is the first woman to win back-to-back individual all-around titles at the Pan Am Games. Black finished with a total score of 55.250 points, just over a tenth of a point ahead of American Riley McCusker.

Black started the competition with a powerful vault to score 14.450 points, the second highest score of the competition. She then put down a 14.300 performance on her most improved event, the uneven bars. Black’s balance beam score of 13.900 points was just behind Team USA’s McCusker. Finally, despite a step out of bounds during her floor routine, Black’s score of 12.600 landed her on top of the podium.

Cory Paterson won bronze in the men’s individual all-around final with a total score of 82.200 points. Brazil’s Caio Souza and Arthur Nory Mariano took gold and silver, respectively. Paterson had his strongest performance on parallel bars, where he earned 14.350 points.

Team Canada’s first ticket to Tokyo 2020 of the Games

Team Canada's equestrian dressage team won gold on Monday and earned a quota spot for Canada at Tokyo 2020.

Team Canada’s equestrian dressage team won gold on Monday and earned a quota spot for Canada at Tokyo 2020. They finished with 220.287 points, 2.466 ahead of the USA. Brazil rounded out the podium in third place with 204.223 points.

Canoe-kayak goes five for five

It was a big day for Team Canada’s canoe-kayak team that won a medal in all five canoe sprint events.

Marshall Hughes kicked off the day with silver in the men’s K1 1000m with a time of 3:35.646. Drew Hodges followed that up by racing to men’s C1 1000m bronze (3:58.454). Later on that day, Jarrett Kenke and Jacob Steele captured Team Canada’s second silver of the day. They finished less than one second behind Argentina with a time of 3:17.144 in men’s K2 1000m.

On the women’s side, Anne Lavoie-Parent and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh claimed C2 500m bronze (2:02.216) and Andréanne Langlois took the silver in K1 500m (1:53.332).

Seven trips to the waterski podium

Team Canada's waterski athletes put on a show on Monday with seven medals.

Team Canada’s waterski athletes put on a show on Monday with seven medals. Among the highlights was a double podium in women’s slalom where Whitney McClintock Rini won silver ahead of her stepdaughter Paige Rini for her thirteenth-career Pan Am Games medal. McClintock Rini also won silver in the jump event and Rini took bronze in tricks.

Stephen Neveu added silver in men’s slalom and Dorien Llewellyn, son of 12-time Pan Am Games medallist Jaret Llewellyn, earned silver in men’s tricks and bronze in men’s jump.

Team Canada wins silver in a new Olympic event

The Canadian team of Desirae Ridenour, Charles Paquet, Hannah Henry and Alexis Lepage won silver in the triathlon mixed relay event, which will be added to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020.

The Canadian team of Desirae Ridenour, Charles Paquet, Hannah Henry and Alexis Lepage won silver in the triathlon mixed relay event, which will be added to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020. It features teams of four athletes that each complete a short course triathlon (300m swim, 8km bike, 2km run) before tagging off to a teammate. In Lima, Team Canada finished with a time of 1:20:51.

At the end of day 3, Team Canada has 33 medals (4 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze).

