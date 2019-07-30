On day 4 of Lima 2019, Ellie Black made two trips to the podium to become Canada’s all-time leader in gymnastics medals won at the Pan Am Games.

Read the highlights from day 4:

Ellie Black breaks records

LIMA, Peru – Ellie Black of Canada competes in vault during artistic gymnastics at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 30, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC LIMA, Peru – Ellie Black, middle, and Shallon Olsen of Team Canada win the gold and bronze medal in vault during artistic gymnastics at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 30, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier LIMA, Peru – Artistic Gymnastics, Women’s Vault Medals Presentation, Team Canada Shallon Jade Olsen Bronze medal and Elsabeth Ann Black Gold Medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 30, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier LIMA, Peru – Ellie Black of Canada wins the gold medal in vault during artistic gymnastics at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 30, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC LIMA, Peru – Ellie Black of Team Canada competes in uneven bars during artistic gymnastics at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 30, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier

Ellie Black won gold on vault and bronze on uneven bars to bring her career Pan Am Games medal total to nine. That moves her past Willie Weilier to become Canada’s most decorated Pan Am Games gymnast. In addition, she now has more Pan Am Games gold medals than any other Canadian gymnast. Shallon Olsen vaulted to bronze to give Team Canada a double podium in the event.

Canoe-kayak sprint wraps up the Games with three more medals

Team Canada’s canoe-kayak sprint team added two gold medals and one silver on Tuesday to wrap up a successful Pan Am Games. Andréanne Langlois and Alanna Bray-Lougheed started the morning with gold in the women’s K-2 500m (1:45.484). Langlois also scooped up silver in the women’s K-1 200m, crossing the line with a time of 43.406 seconds to win her fourth medal of the Games. Dominik Crête also claimed gold in men’s K-1 200m with a time of 35.456s.

Best Pan Am Games ever for Canadian waterski team

Team Canada’s water skiers finished Lima 2019 with ten medals, the most the nation has ever won at a single Pan Am Games. On Tuesday, Dorien Llewellyn added gold to the tally with a first overall finish in men’s waterski after four days of competition. That’s one place better than his dad, the legendary 11-time medallist Jaret Llewellyn, placed in the event four years ago at Toronto 2015.

Triple silver for McClintock Rini

Whitney McClintock Rini claimed her third silver at Lima 2019 in women’s overall waterski for her fourteenth-career Pan Am Games medal. For the second day in a row, she was joined on the podium by her stepdaughter Paige Rini who won women’s overall bronze.

At the end of day 4, Team Canada has 43 medals (8 gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze).

Watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.