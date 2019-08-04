On Day 8 at Lima 2019, Canadians broke a Pan Am Games record, earned a double podium and placed themselves in gold medal position.

Keep reading for the highlights.

Mitchell sets Pan Am Games record

Cycling rookie Kelsey Mitchell set a Pan Am Games women’s sprint crossing the line in 10.890 seconds in the qualifying round. Later in the day, RBC Future Olympian earned her ticket to the semifinals clocking 11.486s. The semifinals and finals take place on Sunday.

Double diving podium

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay dominated the individual event by grabbing the top two spots on the podium. Benfeito won gold with a final score of 375.05, followed by McKay’s silver score of 365.70. Mexico’s Alejandra Orozco Loza completed the podium with a score of 356.10.

The pair will be pack in action on Sunday, as they team up the the women’s 10m synchronized event.

François Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagné also contributed to the Team Canada medal win in the Lima 2019 diving pool by adding a silver medal to the synchronized 3m. The pair finished 15.6 points behind the Mexicans

Surfing into medal position

Rising star Mathea Olin will secure a medal for Team Canada in the women’s longboard event on Saturday based on her preliminary scores. The Canadian will face Maria Fernanda Reyes of Peru and a victory will send Olin into the round for the gold medal against Chloe Calmon of Brazil in the afternoon. A loss to Reyes would give Olin a bronze medal, for Canada first surfing podium of the Games.

Baseball books their finals ticket

After a landslide victory over Nicaragua (10-0 after the seventh inning), Team Canada secured their ticket to the gold medal final against Puerto Rico.The only loss the Canadians suffered at the Lima 2019 tournament was a 5-8 loss to Puerto Ricans. The final match will be held on Sunday night in Lima.

READ: Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tracker

At the end of Day 8, Team Canada has 67 medals ( 17 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze).

Watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.