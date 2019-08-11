On Day 15 of Lima 2019, Team Canada collected 17 medals and two Pan American Games records on second last day of competition in Peru.

Here are some of the highlights:

Two more Pan Am records set

LIMA, Peru – Marco Arop of Team Canada competes in the men’s 800m final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 10, 2019. Arop set a new Pan Am record of 1:44.25. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC LIMA, Peru – Genevieve Lalonde of Team Canada celebrates after placing first in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 10, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC

Marco Arop captured the gold medal in the men’s 800m while also setting a Pan Am Games record of 1:44.25 seconds. He beat the record of 1:44.58s set by Cuban Yeimer Lopez at the 2007 Pan Am Games. Shortly after, Geneviève Lalonde also set a Pan Am record. She ran a time of 9:41.45 in the 3000m steeplechase, smashing the Pan Am record of 9:48.12s, set by American Ashley Higginson at Toronto 2015.

Rounding out the day in athletics for Canada was the women’s 4x400m relay team of Natassha McDonald, Aiyanna Stiverne, Kyra Constantine, and Sage Watson.

They ran a season’s best time of 3:27.01s to claim the silver, finishing behind the United States and ahead of Jamaica.

First Karate medals for Canada

Kate Campbell won Canada’s first karate medal in Lima. She claimed the silver medal in the -55kg weight class, matching her Toronto 2015 finish. Daniel Gaysinsky went on to finish second in the +84kg category, gaining his first-ever Pan Am Games medal. Gaysinsky missed out on competing at the previous Pan Am Games due to a torn knee ligament he suffered just prior to competition.

Double bronze in wrestling

LIMA, Peru – Jevon Belfour of Team Canada competes against Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico in the men’s freestyle 74kg at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 10, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC LIMA, Peru – Korey Jarvis of Team Canada competes against Nicholas Gwiazdowski of the United States in the men’s freestyle 125kg at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 10, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC

On the final day of wrestling, Canada won two bronze medals. Jevon Balfour clinched 74 kg bronze by defeating Argentinian Jorge Llano with a 10-0 win by technical superiority. Korey Jarvis went on to claim bronze in the 125 kg weight class. The Rio 2016 Olympian beat Andreus Gunning of Peru 7-0 for the medal. At Toronto 2015, Jarvis won the silver medal.

Swimming

On the final day in the pool, Bailey Andison won bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley with a time of 2:14.14s. Ahead of her on the podium was Americans Alexandra Walsh and Meghan Small, respectively. Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay team of Danielle Hanus, Faith Knelson, Haley Black and Alexia Zevnik finished second, between winners Team USA and ahead of Brazil.

Team sports secure silver

With four team sports in action on Saturday Canadian fans had a busy day of cheering. First to reach the podium on day 15 were Team Canada’s women, who climbed the podium in both water polo and softball.

Next up Canada’s men were looking to book their tickets to Tokyo 2020 in field hockey and water polo. Although the Canadians will have to wait to confirm their spots at the next Olympic Games both team left with silver Lima 2019 hardware.

At the end of day 15, Team Canada has 17 medals (33 gold, 64 silver and 51 bronze).

