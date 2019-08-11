On the final day of competition at Lima 2019, Team Canada won four medals to end the Games with a total of 152 (35 gold, 64 silver and 53 bronze).

Black leads Team Canada into Closing Ceremony

Lima 2019 officially wrapped up last night with Closing Ceremony. Ellie Black, Team Canada’s most decorated gymnast ever at the Pan Am Games, led Team Canada into the Ceremony as flag bearer. Four years after winning artistic gymnastics all-around gold at Toronto 2015, Black became the first woman to ever defend that title when she landed on top of the all-around podium at Lima 2019. She added a team silver, vault gold, beam silver and uneven bars bronze to bring her Lima 2019 medal count to five.

Canadians hit the mark at archery

LIMA, Peru – Eric Peters of Team Canada competes in the men’s recurve event at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC LIMA, Peru – Crispin Duenas of Team Canada competes in the men’s recurve final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC LIMA, Peru – Eric Peters, Crispin Duenas and Brian Maxwell of Team Canada pose with their medals after the men’s recurve team final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC

Crispin Duenas won Team Canada’s final medal at Lima 2019 with gold in men’s recurve. Eric Peters won bronze with a perfect set to secure a Canadian double podium in the event. Team Canada secured a quota spot at Tokyo 2020 in men’s recurve. Earlier in the day, Duenas, Peters and Brian Maxwell teamed up to secure gold in the men’s recurve team event.

Team Canada wins golf bronze

LIMA, Peru – Mary Parsons of Team Canada competes during the final round of golf at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC LIMA, Peru. – Austin Connelly of Team Canada competes in the final round of golf at the Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC LIMA, Peru – Austin Connelly, Brigitte Thibault, Mary Parsons and Joey Savoie win bronze in mixed team golf at the Pan American Games on August 11, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

Brigitte Thibault, Mary Parsons, Austin Connelly and Joey Savoie cliched bronze for Team Canada in the golf mixed team event. In the mixed team event, the lowest female score and lowest male score of each round are combined for the team’s final score. Canada finished at 16 under par, eight strokes back of the American gold medallists.

Canada earns 7 spots at Tokyo 2020

Lima 2019 proved to be a key milestone for Team Canada athletes on the road to Tokyo 2020. The nation earned quota spots for the next Olympic Games in equestrian, artistic swimming, water polo, sailing and archery at Lima 2019. The full list of sports and events that Canadians will compete in at Tokyo 2020 can be viewed here.