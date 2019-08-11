On the final day of competition at Lima 2019, Team Canada won four medals to end the Games with a total of 152 (35 gold, 64 silver and 53 bronze).
Keep reading for the highlights.
Black leads Team Canada into Closing Ceremony
Lima 2019 officially wrapped up last night with Closing Ceremony. Ellie Black, Team Canada’s most decorated gymnast ever at the Pan Am Games, led Team Canada into the Ceremony as flag bearer. Four years after winning artistic gymnastics all-around gold at Toronto 2015, Black became the first woman to ever defend that title when she landed on top of the all-around podium at Lima 2019. She added a team silver, vault gold, beam silver and uneven bars bronze to bring her Lima 2019 medal count to five.
Canadians hit the mark at archery
Crispin Duenas won Team Canada’s final medal at Lima 2019 with gold in men’s recurve. Eric Peters won bronze with a perfect set to secure a Canadian double podium in the event. Team Canada secured a quota spot at Tokyo 2020 in men’s recurve. Earlier in the day, Duenas, Peters and Brian Maxwell teamed up to secure gold in the men’s recurve team event.
Team Canada wins golf bronze
Brigitte Thibault, Mary Parsons, Austin Connelly and Joey Savoie cliched bronze for Team Canada in the golf mixed team event. In the mixed team event, the lowest female score and lowest male score of each round are combined for the team’s final score. Canada finished at 16 under par, eight strokes back of the American gold medallists.
Canada earns 7 spots at Tokyo 2020
