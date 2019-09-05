Bianca Andreescu proved she belongs on one of the biggest stages in tennis when she advanced to the US Open final Thursday night.

The 19-year-old booked her ticket to her first Grand Slam final with a 7-6,7-5 win over Belinda Bencic in the semi-final. Andreescu has become known for her ability to battle back in tough matches and Thursday night was no different. On another humid night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Andreescu fought hard to save six break points in the first set and win two tie breaks to take the win in straight sets.

From a double break down at 2-5, Andreescu claws back and it’s now 5-5 in the 2nd set!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8onmKSrqVj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2019

Andreescu will face tennis legend Serena Williams in the final Saturday night. Williams dominated her semi-final match vs. Elina Svitolina earlier Thursday on her way to winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Andreescu and Williams met in the Rogers Cup final just a few weeks ago but the match was cut short. Williams retired in the first set due to back spasms making Andreescu the first Canadian woman in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup title. There’s no doubt both athletes are looking forward to the rematch.

This is Andreescu’s first main draw appearance at the US Open. She was just the fourth woman in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals in their main draw debut.